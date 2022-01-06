OCONOMOWOC — Alderman Lou Kowieski will run against Mayor Bob Magnus for the mayoral seat in April 2022 — the second time the two will compete against each other for the seat.
According to city filings from City Clerk Diane Coenen, Magnus and Kowieski are the two candidates for the seat who turned in their candidacy paperwork by the Tuesday night deadline.
Magnus and Kowieski competed for the mayoral seat in 2020, along with Alderman Kevin Ellis. However, during that election, Kowieski’s nomination papers were ruled to be insufficient by Coenen. Kowieski proceeded to run for the seat as a write-in candidate.
Bob Magnus was voted to become the new mayor of Oconomowoc with about 45% of the vote in 2020, replacing Dave Nold, who chose not to run for reelection.
Now, in 2022, both Magnus and Kowieski will compete for the seat again in April.
Also on the ballot in April, according to city filings, is District 1 Alderman Matt Mulder, who is running unopposed; the Aldermanic District 2 seat, which is held by Kowieski, will see a race between Charles Schellpeper and Andrew Moroni; District 3 Alderman Matt Rosek, who is running unopposed; and District 4 Alderman John Zapfel will see a race against newcomer Jennifer Aultman Kloth.
There will be no February primary in the city.