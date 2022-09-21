FILE - Chet Harhut, deputy manager, of the Allegheny County Division of Elections, wheels a dolly loaded with mail-in ballots, at the division of elections offices in downtown Pittsburgh, May 27, 2020. State laws in the crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin force most mail-in ballots to be processed and counted after Election Day, sometimes stretching the process by a week or more. That lag time in getting results opens the door to lies and misinformation that can sow distrust about the eventual outcome in close races. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)