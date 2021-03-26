SLINGER — Eight-yearold Hannah Warsh, along with her twin brother Harrison, are using their love for animals as a driving force to help collect donations for a Beaver Dam-based animal rescue, Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue, Inc.
After about two weeks, the Slinger twins have collected nearly 100 donations of food, toys, kitty litter and cleaning supplies for the rescue, which has exceeded the family’s expectations.
Hannah Warsh said she feels “awesome” about the donations collected so far, and she is excited about “all of the dogs and cats that I would help.”
Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue, Inc. is a nonprofit, foster-based animal rescue based in Beaver Dam that specializes in saving dogs and cats from high-kill shelters in southern states. Animals are fostered until they find their forever homes.
The Warsh family adopted Millie, a terrier-Labrador mix from the rescue about two years ago. Since adopting from the rescue, they continued to stay in touch by supporting the rescue at bake sales and brat fries, and sending photos on the anniversary of Millie’s adoption day.
Hannah Warsh made a New Year’s resolution to hold a donation drive for the animals. She said that she loves animals and wanted to do something nice.
She brought it up to her parents to work out logistics. Once the weather warmed up, the family finished organizing the donation drive. They handed out flyers around their neighborhood to introduce them and their mission, and shared details about the donation drive to a Slinger community Facebook group. With the help of their parents, Hannah and Harrison Warsh decorated a bin with cats and dogs to place outside their family’s home.
“Our neighborhood really stepped up and they really supported Hannah in this endeavor, which is awesome,” said Dana Warsh, the twins’ mother.
Community members who wanted to donate supplies could stop by and place them in the bin, a safe, contactless way to make donations.
“I’m really proud of them,” Dana Warsh. “We are definitely raising Hannah and Harrison to better the world and do things in their power to make a difference.”
Those who would like to donate can contact Dana Warsh by email at danawarsh@yahoo.com. The family plans to continue collecting donations until April 3.
Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue has a wishlist linked to its website at www.frostysfosters.org, which includes various items the needed for rescues.
The rescue also uses volunteers for various activities and events, as well as foster homes to help socialize the animals.