SLINGER — Thanks to a love of trains and a bit of luck, a Slinger woman became part of the first all-female crew to operate a locomotive at the Illinois Railway Museum on Saturday.
Jessica (Beine) King grew up in Slinger, where her home and the home of her grandparents were right next to the railroad tracks.
“I always found trains interesting and my grandpa taught me about them and how to respect the power they have,” she said, adding that includes keeping a distance and other safety tips.
After she married Al King, he as well took an interest in trains. Her husband enjoys visiting museums and train watches for different engines. The couple shared their interest with their two daughters, Ema and Kayla.
With COVID-19 restrictions ending, Jessica King saw that the Illinois Railway Museum, the largest railroad museum in the country, was going to have a Steam Engineer Experience and thought it would be a great gift for her husband. Participants get the opportunity to drive the train by controlling the throttle, operating as the locomotive’s engineer.
They were the second and third ones to do the throttle pull of the Shay #5 steam engine.
As they approached the engine, Carina Borst introduced herself. Borst is on her way to becoming the first certified female fireman in the museum’s history.
Initially, Borst thought only King’s husband was going to do the throttle pulling, but was excited to learn King herself was also signed up.
“Carina is amazing and it was such a great experience to drive the locomotive with her,” said King.
Borst’s son has Down syndrome and autism. As a long-distance runner, Borst would stop by the museum on 20 to 30-mile weekend runs so her son could ride the train. She even has a tattoo of a Frisco 1630, a steam engine locomotive. After one of the volunteers noticed her tattoo and introduced her to the curator, she became a volunteer just one month later. Now she is on her way to becoming a certified fireman.
The fireman creates steam so the engineer can run the engine. Borst currently operates under the supervision of another certified fireman.
By chance, Borst signed up to take over for another man who was unable to be there Saturday.
“It was all by coincidence because the person who was supposed to be fireman had to back out for some reason,” said King. The majority of people who sign up to be the throttle puller are also men. King said that weekend, just one woman per day was signed up.
“We’ve never had a female engineer, let alone a female fireman,” said Borst.
Throughout the ride, King operated the throttle, breaks and direction of the train, while also getting to sense the heat, smell the coals and hear all the sounds of the mechanisms. She even got to blow the horn and ring the bell on board.
“She got to experience something a lot of people could not even do,” said Borst.
Not only is operating the throttle a unique experience, but it also help benefit the museum financially. For more information, visit www.irm.org/.