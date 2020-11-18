Man, 19, charged in fatal Interstate 94 crash

WAUKESHA — A Sun Prairie man was ordered held in lieu of a $20,000 cash bond Monday after being charged in connection to a crash that killed a woman on Interstate 94 on Saturday night.
Cortez Moore, 19, was charged Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court with one count each of operating a vehicle while suspended causing death and homicide by the intoxicated use of a vehicle using a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces five to 31 years in prison. Moore is to return to court Friday.
A criminal complaint said deputies were dispatched to westbound Interstate 94 near Golden Lake Road for a report of a crash with a subject who was pulseless and not breathing. Deputies found a semitrailer parked legally on the shoulder of the road with its hazard lights on and a debris field around it showing it had not been moved since the impact. Deputies encountered two ambulance drivers who happened to be in the area rendering assistance to a woman who “succumbed to her obvious injuries from this accident,” the complaint said. Upon approaching the striking vehicle, a deputy “immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating” from it, the complaint said.
A Sheriff’s Department press release said the crash occurred at about 11:47 p.m. Saturday and the woman who died was 19 years old. The Freeman was unable to learn her identity Monday.
Two men who had been inside the car were at the scene. One told deputies the driver of the car, Moore, had recently moved to the Madison area and he was taking his two passengers there from Milwaukee to watch movies that night. That man reported the three of them smoked marijuana, about half a joint, before leaving for Madison, the complaint said. That man and Moore both reported their vehicle was in the left lane and they saw a semitrailer merging onto the freeway from the right when Moore lost control of the car, which then spun and slammed into the back of a semitrailer, the driver of which was not injured and did not feel the impact, he told police.
Moore told police he did not feel he was impaired by the marijuana they had smoked earlier, the complaint said.