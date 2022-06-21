FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on March 29, 2022. Brooks Jr., accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee in 2021, has decided to mount an insanity defense, his attorneys said Monday, June 20, 2022. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)