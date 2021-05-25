Man arrested near Waukesha schools after allegedly displaying facsimile firearms

WAUKESHA - A man was taken into Waukesha police custody on Tuesday after he allegedly displayed a facsimile firearm from a vehicle’s window near an elementary and high school.
According to the Waukesha Police Department, at about 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, a male with a handgun was reportedly observed in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Avenue and waving the handgun in the air. The vehicle had driven past Lowell Elementary at drop-off time and North High School as students were in class, according to a release.
A gym teacher was walking a class on Michigan Avenue and relayed her observations to the Waukesha North administrative team, police said. The North High School administrative team place the school on a secure status, which is when the learning environment remains status quo with the exception of a heightened awareness by staff, who ensure no students or staff are outside and lock the outside doors.
According to the release, the school resource officer assigned to Waukesha North High School confirmed the observations and immediately got into her squad car and followed the vehicle, requesting more police resources and ensured the vehicle was traveling away from the student population. Once enough police resources were in place a high-risk traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Northview Road and University Drive.
The vehicle contained two male occupants, and both were detained. One male suspect was taken into custody. The Waukesha Police Department will be recommending charges of 2nd Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct while Armed with a Dangerous Weapon to the District Attorney’s Office, according to the release.
“Members of the police department were relaying real-time information to the leadership teams of the surrounding schools so they could make the best safety decisions. This is important as district officials do not want to disrupt the learning environment any more than necessary. The real-time information provided, allowed district officials to reduce any potential stress or anxiety for the student learners,” reads the release.