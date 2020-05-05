FILE - An undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland "Joey" Nelson. Nelson is seeking a new judge and a change of venue for his trial on charges that he killed two brothers from Wisconsin. An attorney for Nelson filed the motions Monday, May 4, 2020, during a hearing that was held via Zoom. Nelson faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges in the deaths of Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 34, of Shawano County, Wis. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP File)