Man breaks windows, door at Jeremy House

WAUKESHA — A 51-year-old suspect has been taken into custody since he allegedly went into the Jeremy shelter run by Hebron Housing Services and threw rocks through the windows and door — causing a large amount of property damage around 6 p.m. Monday night.
Executive Director of Hebron Housing Services Maureen Atwell said one of her staff members took a video of the man throwing the rocks through the windows at the Jeremy House, 1301 E. Moreland Blvd. The video was shared with the Waukesha Police Department.
Lt. Kevin Rice with the Waukesha Police Department said police responded to the location as the man was walking away from the building. According to Rice, the man was found urinating on a building next to the Jeremy House. He was cooperative and was taken into custody.
The 51-year-old suspect has not yet been charged, however, Rice said he was taken into custody for crimes related to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Atwell said from what she understands, the man came to the Jeremy shelter and wanted housing. The house was full, however, a staff member let the man into the house to talk. The man was sitting on the sofa for awhile, Atwell said, and was told to leave.
“He went out in the front yard and got a rock that’s made of concrete sort of and threw it at the house so many times that it broke, the rock itself, the concrete broke … My staff was inside the house and glass was just exploding everywhere and the rocks came through the windows and they came really, really close to hitting the staff,” she said. “And then he just goes back and forth and just breaks (windows), just glass everywhere … glass in the furniture.”
Rice said the man was reported to have been dropped off from another agency outside the county.
Atwell said the house is boarded up and the damage is upsetting to look at. Atwell said she is thankful for her staff who handled the events that night and the Waukesha Police Department for responding to the location so quickly.
Although there hasn’t yet been an insurance estimate on the damage, Atwell said she believes the damage ranges between $10,000 and $15,000. Atwell said she will be working with insurance on covering costs.
Atwell said they are continuing to keep the house open because people who need shelter are living there.
“If temperatures get much lower its definitely not ideal to have it boarded up,” she said.