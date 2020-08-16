WAUKESHA — Although wearing a mask is encouraged during COVID-19, there may be some confusion regarding the legality for those who have permits to carry concealed weapons According to the Waukesha Police Department blotter, the Police Department responded to an incident of this nature around 9 a.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of East Moreland Avenue.
According to the blotter, a 63-year-old man came into a business for an appointment and became upset with staff about the mask protocol, claiming he was a concealed carry weapon permit holder and it was against the law for him to carry and wear a mask.
“He was not being a good community member,” Police Capt. Dan Baumann said about the incident.
Baumann said the business waited about 30 minutes before contacting the police department. By the time they got there, the man had left and they did a safety check.
“It was probably more off the cuff and said in anger to get a rise out of someone’s emotions because his emotions were running high,” Baumann said.
When it comes to concealed carry weapon laws related to masks, Baumann said to check the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s website, which includes nothing connecting the two topics.
Baumann said if someone calls, mask wear is not something they will deploy officers to enforce; however, if it’s creating criminal behavior, such as disorderly conduct, trespassing, battery, etc., they will enforce criminal law.
Concealed Carry Magazine cleared up some questions related to masks wear and concealed carry.
'When it comes to wearing a mask while legally carrying a gun for self-defense, only a few states even reference that topic in their state statutes: Illinois and California,” Kevin Michalowski, executive editor for Concealed Carry Magazine, said. “We explain those state’s positions on our website, www.uscca.com/laws. COVID or no COVID, it is important that those who choose to carry a gun for personal protection know and follow all the laws of the jurisdiction in which they are carrying that gun.”
According to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association website, they have found no statute in Wisconsin addressing masks.