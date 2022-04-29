FILE - Clifton A. Blackwell, accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack, appears in a Milwaukee County Court in Milwaukee on Nov. 6, 2019. Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday, April 28, 2022, of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.