FILE - In this booking photo, provided by the Marinette County Jail on March 22, 2019, shows Raymand Vannieuwenhoven. Vannieuwenhoven serving two life terms for killing a Wisconsin couple in a slaying that went unsolved for decades has died in prison, state corrections officials confirmed, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Vannieuwenhoven, 85, was convicted last year of fatally shooting 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in a Marinette County park on July 9, 1976 in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles north of Milwaukee.(Marinette County Jail via AP, File)