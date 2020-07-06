An officer-involved shooting occurred Sunday night at the 2400 block of Pebble Valley Road after the Waukesha Police Department arrived to investigate a domestic abuse incident in which a 45-year-old man attempted to strangle a victim.
According to the press release, during the assault, the suspect allegedly had a handgun and threatened to shoot family members and police officers.
The victim was able to get away from the man with three children that were also at the residence.
Officers responded to the residence at 8:19 p.m. and worked to secure the location and made attempts to communicate with the man with a goal to prevent the situation from escalating.
While attempting to negotiate with the suspect he began shooting at officers from a window in an elevated position.
Rounds hit an armored vehicle that officers were occupying.
According to the release, officers returned fire based on the threat of possible death to officers and citizens in his field of fire.
After the exchange of gunfire, officers attempted to make voice contact with the suspect but had no success. An entry was made into the residence and the suspect was located deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two firearms were recovered on scene.
The involved officers’ experience ranges from three to fifteen years on the Police Department. One officer was injured by shrapnel when one of the suspect’s rounds struck the armored vehicle. That officer was treated at a local hospital and released.
The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave based on departmental policy.
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the City of Greenfield Police Department as the lead agency, is conducting the investigation.