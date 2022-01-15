WAUKESHA — A man died in a train-versus-pedestrian accident this morning in Waukesha.
No other injuries were reported.
According to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department Saturday, the Waukesha Dispatch Center was notified of the accident at approximately 10:55 a.m. The Waukesha Dispatch Center received a call from citizens and Canadian National Railroad indicating that a train with the Wisconsin Southern Railroad had struck a pedestrian on the tracks at W. Moreland Boulevard.
Upon investigation, police located a deceased man who was beyond help. The deceased is a non-railroad employee. The Waukesha Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The intersections of Whiterock Avenue and Moreland Boulevard and Whiterock and Perkins Avenues will remain closed throughout the afternoon.
The death is being investigated by the Waukesha Police Department, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office and the railroad.
Once the Medical Examiner’s Office positively identifies the deceased male and police are able to notify the next of kin, the department will release the identity of the involved person, according to the release.