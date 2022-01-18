This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. A jury has been selected in Kenosha County Circuit Court to hear the case against Vinson, charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar in 2021. Vinson is facing three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers, Wis. Opening statements are expected Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)