BROOKFIELD — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pursued a vehicle chase led by a 23-year-old Madison man eastbound on I-94 that ultimately crashed into a Brookfield patrol squad around midnight Monday.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s department, the officer was transported to an area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.
According to the release, the deputy who first found the speeding vehicle said it was traveling over 90 mph. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over on the side of the roadway before continuing eastbound on I-94, exiting onto Highway 100 and crashing into the Brookfield patrol vehicle.
The man was then taken into custody without incident.
Assistance was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Brookfield Police Department, City of West Allis Police Department and City of West Allis Fire Department.
The incident is under investigation at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.