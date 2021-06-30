Man remains in critical condition after New Berlin officer-involved shooting

NEW BERLIN - The man shot by a New Berlin police officer on June 22 remains in the hospital in critical condition as the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation continues its investigation of the incident.
According to a Wednesday press release, at about 10 p.m. June 22, New Berlin police officer, identified as Rick Helm, was parked in a parking lot in the 4000 block of South Moorland Road in New Berlin when dispatch received a 911 call about a subject with a gun at the same location.
The subject with the gun confronted Helm, 44, while he was parked in the lot, according to the release. During the incident, Helm discharged his weapon and struck the subject.
The investigation later confirmed that the 911 caller was also the subject with the gun, according to the release. He is described as a 57-year-old white male from New Berlin.
Helm has been a law enforcement officer for 20 years and has received the Medal of Valor, Medal of Honor and several life-saving awards. Helm is a department K9 handler, Use of Force instructor, de-escalation instructor and has attended Crisis Intervention Training (CIT).
No law enforcement officers were injured during the June 22 incident.
The investigation is ongoing by the Wisconsin DOJ and Helm has been placed on administrative leave.
When asked about how many times the subject was shot, Wisconsin DOJ Communications Deputy Director Rebecca Ballweg said no other details were going to be released Wednesday.
DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Muskego Police Department, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Waukesha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.