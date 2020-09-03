MEQUON — A man removing a tree outside a Mequon home died Aug. 21 after the tree fell on him, fire department officials say.
Robert Yench, 33, of Premium Plus Tree Removal, had just left a previous job when he arrived at a home in the 4500 block of West Hiawatha Drive and began getting started before the rest of the crew arrived, said Mequon Assistant Fire Chief Kurt Zellmann.
He said it is his understanding that the homeowner heard the chainsaw running, then heard nothing.
The homeowner went to check on Yench, 33, at the same time as the rest of his crew arrived.
The crew tried lifesaving measures, including cutting the trunk and rolling it off of Yench, while someone else called 911. Zellmann, who was on the scene, said EMS crews also worked to save Yench, but that he died at the scene.