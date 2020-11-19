BROOKFIELD – A man was shot in the head in Brookfield Wednesday at about 5 p.m., police said.
According to a statement from the Brookfield Police Department, a 52-year-old male in the area of the 13800 block of West Burleigh Road was shot in the head after being confronted by an armed suspect while walking to his parked vehicle.
“According to witness statements and evidence recovered on scene, three round were fired at the victim and his vehicle,” the police department said. “After firing his weapon, the suspect then fled on foot westbound from the scene and was observed entering a parked, light-colored sedan.”
The suspect was apparently the sole occupant of the vehicle and was seen traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Lilly Road from the area of West Burleigh Road.
During investigation, the suspect vehicle was identified through video surveillance and the shooter’s identity was determined. He is a 78-year-old male who lives in Greendale and “is believed to have had prior business dealings with the victim.”
With the assistance of the Greendale and Beloit Police Departments, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident Thursday at about 12:41 a.m.
“Upon completion of this investigation, the City of Brookfield Police Department will be presenting attempted homicide charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office,” the department said.
The victim is currently being treated at an area hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.