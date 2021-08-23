Man taken into custody after allegedly threatening Nelson staff member

WEST BEND — A college-aged staff member with U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson was allegedly threatened by a man Saturday morning during Nelson’s visit to the West Bend Farmer’s Market.
The 59-year-old West Bend man was taken into custody by West Bend Police Department officers and issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
West Bend Police Officers were dispatched to the Democratic Party of Washington County headquarters downtown at about 10 a.m. for a report of a disorderly conduct individual, according to Lt. Matthew Rohlinger.
“A 59-year-old man who was walking past the office made a comment similar to ‘Treason is a capital punishment, and you should all have bullets in your head, including you,’” he said. The comment was directed toward the staffer, and the two were the only ones in the area at the time.
“It was disturbing to be threatened like that for no good reason other than trying to speak respectfully to all voters, no matter their party or ideology,” said Ben Thomas, the staffer who was threatened. “I respect all my fellow Wisconsinites and it made me sad to see how I was demonized just for my political party.”
It is believed the man’s comments were not specifically targeted toward Nelson or his campaign, but rather the Democratic Party office. Rohlinger confirmed the man did not have a weapon on him at the time of contact with officers.
“One of our staffers was threatened by a man who said he’d shoot him in the head,” said Irene Lin, Nelson for U.S. Senate manager. She added that they called police following the incident.
Nelson is visiting all 72 counties in Wisconsin in 72 days as part of the “Full Nelson 72 Counties Tour” that will continue through September. Along the tour, Nelson is stopping at restaurants, coffee shops, community centers and other locations open to the public to meet with community members.
“As an elected official from a Trump county who has earned support from Republicans and Democrats, I’m used to listening and treating all voters with respect,” said Nelson. “My 72 County Full Nelson tour was about meeting folks, regardless of ideology, and seeing what issues matter to them. It was appalling and unacceptable to see a Wisconsinite threaten my staffer like that, but I know it is not reflective of Washington County and I look forward to many return trips in the weeks and months to come.
On Saturday, Nelson visited the West Bend Farmer’s Market at 9 a.m. for his Washington County stop. He had plans to visit the Mequon Public Market in Ozaukee County at 10:30 p.m.
Lin stated they postponed the Ozaukee County stop and are looking for a makeup date.
Nelson, a Democrat, is running for election to the U.S. Senate in 2022.