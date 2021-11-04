WAUKESHA — The man wanted in an alleged homicide case out of Antigo, Wis. was arrested in Racine County Wednesday night.
According to a press release from the Antigo Police Department, Derek Goplin, 38, was taken into custody and Antigo Police were notified at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. No further updates were provided in the release.
Case
According to another news release, Susan Reese, 63, was found stabbed to death Monday in Antigo. The Antigo Police Department responded for a welfare check and Reese was found with stab wounds at 9:20 a.m. Monday morning.
Goplin is facing charges of 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree reckless homicide, 1st degree reckless injury and 1st degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint and a bench warrant for Goplin’s arrest were filed Monday.
According to the complaint, a sergeant and an officer with the Antigo Police Department conducted a welfare check and immediately observed Reese lying on the floor, partially covered with a comforter on Monday. While doing a sweep of the residence, an officer allegedly observed a folding knife with blood and hair on it in the kitchen area. Officers observed blood covering the victim and a defensive wound on Reese’s hand, and a stab wound was located on Reese’s torso, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, an officer made contact with the victim’s neighbor, who had security cameras affixed to the exterior of their house. The neighbor showed officers video surveillance footage, which allegedly showed that at approximately 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 31 the victim was outside the residence with a child witness. Later in the footage, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Goplin is shown exiting the residence with the child, according to the complaint.
A Waukesha Police Department officer responded to the report of a child, later identified as the 5-year-old child witness, allegedly wandering a motel complex alone. According to the complaint, the officer spoke with the child, who said, “My dad sleepwalks. Dad is gone.” According to the complaint, the kid then also said: “Do you want me to tell you something? Grandma tried to kill dad. My dad told me to go hide. They were playing hide and seek. Dad made a big line on grandma and blood came out of grandma.”
According to the complaint, an Antigo officer spoke to Reese’s sister, who advised that she talked to Reese on the phone on Oct. 31 at approximately 3 p.m. When she called Reese back at 9 p.m., she did not answer.
Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann told The Freeman Wednesday that the boy is in protective custody with the Department of Health Services.