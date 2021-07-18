WAUKESHA — The criminal case against Nathanael Benton is expected to go to trial, but whether the jury will be from Waukesha County or even whether the trial ultimately takes place within the Waukesha County Courthouse remains in question.
Benton, 24, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide — with the charge modifier of use of a dangerous weapon – and one count of possessing a firearm while being convicted of an out-of-state felony. He is also wanted in North Dakota where he was charged with attempted murder for a Nov. 1 incident there and is a registered sex offender for a conviction that took place there. If convicted of the charges in Wisconsin, he could face more than 60 years in prison.
Benton allegedly shot two police officers in Delafield early on the morning of Nov. 6. Benton was arrested later on Nov. 6 after hours of searching by law enforcement. The shooting took place after investigation of a hit-and-run report. Two people were with Benton at the time, but did not flee as he did. Their identities are not publicly known at this time.
The state is represented by Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper in the case while Benton is represented by attorney Paul Crawford, a public defender. Both officers shot in the incident survived.
Crawford said at Benton’s hearing Friday he will be “filing a motion for a jury venire from a different county.” He said the coverage of the case and the nature of the Nov. 6 incident factor into his request.
That motion will be heard Aug. 13. If Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Paul Bugenhagen grants the motion, it could result in a jury from any other Wisconsin county being brought in for the trial or even having the trial take place in another county courthouse.
During a previous hearing, it was disclosed that law enforcement’s investigation into Benton’s activity prior to the Delafield shooting led them to believe he allegedly committed the burglary in Minnesota, shot an individual in Fargo, North Dakota — which he is charged with — and went to Warsaw, Indiana to have firearms purchased on his behalf, one of which is linked to the shooting of the two officers in November. Opper said her understanding was Benton allegedly rewarded those who purchased weapons for him with cash.
An amount of cash between $1,000 and $2,000 was seized from Benton when he was taken into custody last year, and that has remained in the state’s possession. Bugenhagen denied a motion to have it returned after investigators said the cash is believed to be ill-gotten gains from a previous crime — the Minnesota burglary.
Opper said in her conversations with victims, “they requested sooner rather than later” for a trial date.
The week-long trial is set to begin Oct. 25.
The state and defense have until Aug. 31 to file any other motions, which will be heard Sept. 20.
Benton remains in custody.