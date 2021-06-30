OCONOMOWOC — The search for a man suspected of robbing a local business and a Waukesha State Bank branch early Tuesday afternoon, before stealing and crashing an elderly man’s car, continued late into the night on Tuesday, with the subject having reportedly fled in a second stolen vehicle.
In a press release posted to their Facebook page at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oconomowoc Police stated that the suspect, who was apparently on foot after crashing a first stolen vehicle earlier in the day, had stolen another vehicle around 6 p.m. — this one in the area of Valley Road — and likely used it to flee the area.
According to the press release, police were called to the 200 block of West Second Street at just before 1 p.m. for a possible armed robbery. Soon after arriving, officers learned that the suspect had left that location on foot, heading in an unknown direction. Police were then notified of another robbery in the 200 block of South Main, where the elderly man’s car was apparently stolen. A short time later a hold-up alarm was activated at Waukesha State Bank, and police were able to confirm that the description of the suspect in the first and second incidents matched that of the man suspected of robbing the bank.
Scouring the area
News of the ongoing manhunt first surfaced early Tuesday afternoon after police scanner activity indicated that a vehicle had crashed at Interstate 94 and Golden Lake Road after possibly being involved in two armed robberies in Oconomowoc.
Soon after a “public safety alert” was sent to cellphones, asking residents in the area to shelter in place for an “ongoing police incident.”
According to the Oconomowoc Police Department press release, the vehicle crashed after Summit Police spotted the car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
Oconomowoc Police, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, State Patrol, and officers from a half a dozen other departments in the area spent the ensuing hours scouring the area for the subject, later described as a heavyset white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and possibly no shoes.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 were closed at Golden Lake Road (just past the Highway 67 exit) from about 1:24 p.m. to 8:20 p.m., as part of the search.
According to scanner traffic, police used drones and police dogs to try and locate the suspect.
Bank robbery
While no information has been released about the first armed robbery, Stephanie Ohlfs, vice president for Waukesha State Bank, was able to confirm that the bank’s Oconomowoc branch had been robbed Tuesday.
“I can confirm that our Oconomowoc location was unfortunately robbed (Tuesday) afternoon. We are thankful that no customers or employees were harmed during the incident and want to commend our Oconomowoc staff for following security protocol,” Ohlfs wrote. “We are working with authorities and doing everything we can to help capture this person as quickly as possible.”
Carjacking
Marilyn Vandekieft, who lives in the same Oconomowoc apartment building where the suspect carjacked his first stolen vehicle, said she was “blown away” by the news.
Vandekieft said she was just getting ready to leave her apartment, when she heard the victim of the carjacking talking to police.
According to what she overheard, the suspect gained access to the building’s underground garage and stole the vehicle from the elderly man at gunpoint as he was exiting the car, throwing him onto the ground.
“The driver had to be in his late 80s,” VandeKieft said. “It blows me away that somebody would be so bold and so cruel to do this to an older man.”
While the investigation remained active at press time, Oconomowoc Police have stated that they believe there is no danger to the community or public.