WEST BEND — When the West Bend Christmas Parade steps off on Nov. 28, participants will welcome the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band, the first military band to perform in the parade’s history.
The West Bend Christmas Parade, entering its 69th year and the oldest continuous parade in Wisconsin, has never had a military band march along the route. The band is coming from South Carolina to play.
The process of getting a military marching band to play began 10 years ago and the parade recently received approval. While there are no guarantees, Mike Husar, whose family started and is heavily involved in the parade, hopes to make it an annual tradition.
“As a parade committee, we work really hard to get bands into our parade. We try to encourage music because if there’s not music in a parade, it’s not a parade,” said Husar. “To have the honor of having a military band coming to West Bend Wisconsin is pretty outstanding. Normally you’d see a band of this level at the Macy’s Day Parade or the Rose Bowl.”
The band is made up of active members of the Marine Corps. Band members are not only musicians, but also combat-trained Marines who go through annual weapons qualifications. The Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band was first established during World War II.
“I think it’s a real testament not only to the parade, but it’s a testament to the community,” Husar said.
When the band visits an area, they give two performances. Husar worked with The Bend to hold a preparade performance at the historic theater at noon on Nov. 26. Seats are free and on a first-come, first-served basis.
“What makes the West Bend parade so unique is our whole focus is on the kids,” said Husar.
Every unit in the parade is required to be decorated with music and lights. The parade does not feature politics or celebrities to ensure it is child-friendly.
“Kids are here to celebrate what Christmas is really all about to them — which is Santa Claus,” said Husar.
Over the years, community involvement and donations have kept the parade marching. Approximately 20,000 people line the parade route. Live reindeer will also be returning this year along with Santa.
For more information about the West Bend Christmas Parade, visit www.westbendparade.org.