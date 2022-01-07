Marquardt provides update about United for Waukesha Community Fund

WAUKESHA — Six and a half weeks after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, the future of the United for Waukesha Community Fund was outlined during a press conference at La Casa de Esperanza on Thursday night.
Shelli Marquardt, president of the Waukesha County Community Foundation, said the United for Waukesha Community Fund has already started to distribute funds to those affected by the tragedy.
She said people who were either injured during the parade or lost a loved one have been prioritized to receive the funds, but also that people who need help paying for mental health services or were otherwise mentally affected will receive payments in the future.
In addition, Marquardt said that the fund has also raised over $5 million from about 14,000 donors, and that anyone who wants to apply to receive funds has until Feb. 28 to complete the straightforward form.
“We really tried to make the application process as simple as possible,” she said.
During the press conference, Mayor Shawn Reilly said that, even though it’s been over a month since the tragedy, the fund represents how the Waukesha community is continuing to help one another get through these troubling times.
“It’s pretty clear that the community is coming together,” he said.
Reilly also said that all the funds donated, except for the credit card fees, will be given to the victims of the tragedy.
And the board of the fund isn’t just providing those in need with money, either. On Thursday night, La Casa de Esperanza hosted a resource fair that offered an informational session about the United for Waukesha Community Fund, mental health resources and other services that those affected by the tragedy may need.
Anyone who wants to donate, too, can do so at https://bit.ly/33bg1NH. Donations will no longer be accepted at some point in March.
Anyone who wants to apply to receive a grant from the fund can find the application form at https://bit.ly/3t5mlSa.
