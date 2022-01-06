Marquette University is delaying the start of its spring semester by a week and urging students and staff to get vaccine booster shots as the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the state.
The university announced Wednesday that classes will begin Jan. 24 rather than Jan. 18. University officials are recommending all students, faculty and staff get booster shots and upload evidence of the shots by Feb. 1. Anyone who doesn’t comply will be subject to weekly coronavirus tests.
Edgewood College in Madison also announced Wednesday it will delay its spring semester by week, with classes starting on Jan. 24 rather than Jan. 18.
University of Wisconsin-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone told the Wisconsin State Journal the state's flagship school has no plans to delay its spring semester and that classes are still set to begin Jan. 25.
Dane County health officials, meanwhile, said Thursday that they would open a walk-up testing clinic Monday at the Alliant Energy Center, an exhibition center and arena in Madison. The clinic is expected to provide up to 750 tests per day before ramping up to 1,000 tests per day on Jan. 17.
Wisconsin's seven-day average of confirmed cases stood at 6,260 as of Tuesday, according to state Department of Health Services data. The seven-day average of people hospitalized stood at 1,784 on Tuesday, with 11.4% on ventilators. Almost 80% of Wisconsin hospitals' intensive care units were operating at peak capacity on Tuesday.
The state health department said it has used federal pandemic relief dollars to recruit 567 nurses, nursing assistants and other health care workers since late October to bolster staffing at hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.