FILE - In this July 27, 2013, file photo, television personality Marcus Lemonis arrives at the NBC 2013 summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Marquette University in Milwaukee has received a $15 million gift from Lemonis, Camping World CEO and 1995 alum. Marquette announced the donation Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 during its men’s basketball game with Butler. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)