MILWAUKEE – A new Marquette Law School poll of likely Wisconsin voters found little change in preferences or attitudes following the first presidential debate and after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Democratic Presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden maintains his lead over Trump in the poll, with 46% of likely voters choosing him while 41% chose Trump.
In September, Biden was supported by 47% and Trump by 43%.
Other findings from the new poll include that a third of respondents think Trump has mild symptoms of COVID-19, while slightly more say they don’t yet know how ill he is; most think that in-person campaign rallies should be halted, while a majority think the debates should continue; by a 2-to-1 margin, voters say Biden did better in the debate; more people in September say they are very worried about getting ill from coronavirus and support requiring masks in public places than in August; and over a third say they’ve stopped talking about politics with someone, and this varies by political party.
Among the vice presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, who debated Wednesday, 33% said they are very confident and 23% said they are somewhat confident in Pence’s ability to perform the duties of the president while Harris’ numbers on that question were 25% and 20% respectively.
The poll was conducted Sept. 30 - Oct. 4 and the sample included 805 registered voters in Wisconsin, interviewed by cell phone or landline. The margin of error is 4.2 percentage points.
The partisan makeup of the sample, including those who lean to a party, is 44% Republican, 45% Democratic and 10% independent. The partisan makeup of the sample, excluding those who lean to a party, is 29% Republican, 29% Democratic and 41% independent.
The entire questionnaire, methodology statement, full results and breakdowns by demographic groups are available at law.marquette.edu/poll/results-and-data.