Married in the red, white and blue

OCONOMOWOC — Scot Haas is a self-described Pabst Blue Ribbon superfan. His wife Jessica described herself as low maintenance. The result of their relationship was a wedding that was decorated entirely with Pabst Blue Ribbon memorabilia.
The couple held their wedding at Vino Etc., 120 E. Wisconsin Ave., on Sept. 26 with items such as PBR cases, PBR “candlesticks,” old PBR kegs and even a Viking helmet on display.
Jessica said when they were planning their wedding Scot asked Jessica nonchalantly if he could wear his PBR shorts, to which she responded: “well, duh.”
When asked if she was surprised at Scot’s request to have a Pabst Blue Ribbonthemed wedding, Jessica said “I think it was just an assumed condition of the marriage.”
“The love for Pabst Blue Ribbon is more one-sided than it is two-sided,” Scot said. “…Jess has always been very gracious as it pertains to my collection of PBR (memorabilia).”
The Haases also lucked out when they happened to find someone who was just as much of a PBR fan as Scot was — Vino Etc. owner Brian Borkowski.
Some of Scot’s and Jessica’s friends told them about Vino’s PBR room in the lower level of the bar and after a trip from Waukesha out to Oconomowoc to see the room, they knew Vino was where they were going to get married.
When Scot and Jessica first started dating, Scot said they both understood that if they were going to get married, it would be a small gathering since it would be the second marriage for both.
“We had both done extravagant weddings and simpler is better sometimes,” Scot said.
Jessica said they planned the wedding in just under two months after deciding to get married in August.
Their wedding was on the two-year anniversary of their first date.
“It was all about the friends and the day and having a good day with the few select people around us,” Jessica said.