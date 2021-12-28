Matching funds campaign to benefit new Cedarburg All Children’s Playground

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg Friends of Parks & Recreation has announced a matching funds campaign to benefit the All Children’s Playground in Cedarburg.
An anonymous donor will match every donation raised up to $50,000 for the All Children’s Playground until Jan. 15.
Cedarburg Friends of Parks & Recreation is seeking donations to update the Centennial Park playground. This updated, all-inclusive play area will allow children of all ages and abilities — including those with mobility issues, sensory impairments and cognitive or developmental delays — and their families participate in a variety of safe and fun recreational activities. Renovations to this playground will provide the opportunity for children to continue expressing themselves in fun — through movement, creative play, strengthening activities, skill development, social interaction and multisensory stimulation, according to a press release.
The cost of the playground is $400,000. Groundbreaking is planned for March, if enough money has been raised.
For donations between $250 and $1,000, the donors will have the opportunity to receive their name on a permanent plaque at the park.
Donations can be made by check payable to Cedarburg Friends of Parks & Recreation, and mailed to P.O. Box 864, Cedarburg, WI 53012, or dropped off at the Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department in Cedarburg City Hall at W63 N645 Washington Ave.
Donations can also be made via Venmo @Cedarburg-Friends with a notation “ACP Matching Funds Campaign.” For donations more than $250 via Venmo, contact Cedarburg Friends of Parks & Recreation at cedarburgfriends@gmail.com with the name you would like on your plaque.
For more information or to see additional sponsorship opportunities, contact cedarburgfriends@gmail.com.
Call 262-375-7611 with any questions about donations. All donations are tax-deductible.