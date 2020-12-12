WAUKESHA — Mayor Shawn Reilly is requesting approval from Common Council members to remove Alderman Aaron Perry from two of his committee seats, stating he doesn’t believe Perry is fulfilling his duties as an alderman due to meeting absences and his “perplexing” demeanor and attentiveness.
According to the city memo signed by Reilly: “Normally, changes in appointments are due to requests made by alderpersons,” however, “While infrequent, a mayor may also request that an alderperson be removed from a committee or board and replaced with another alderperson.”
One request is to appoint Alderman Joe Pieper to the Redevelopment Authority in place of Perry and the other request is to appoint Alderwoman Elizabeth Moltzan to the Finance Committee in place of Perry.
The changes must be approved by the Common Council. The item is on the agenda for the Dec. 15 meeting.
The mayor clarified his reasoning within the memo: “My main reason for requesting the removal of Alderman Perry from his committee assignments is because I do not believe he is fulfilling his duties as an alderman. He has missed numerous Common Council and committee meetings, left meetings early and been tardy to meetings. He also turns his camera off during meetings and no one can know whether he is or is not listening and/or participating while off camera. I also am concerned about his alleged statements to the police that as an alderman he should deserve special treatment. Finally, his demeanor and attentiveness during meetings has been unusual and perplexing.”
Reilly said he left Perry a voicemail Thursday night advising him of the change and he had not heard from him as of Friday afternoon.
“Those are (the mayor’s) decisions and I respect him, anything he chooses, he is the mayor,” Perry said. “Other than, I guess, the technology issues here and there, like we’re all dealing with during COVID, no, there’s been no issues (with my meeting attendance) otherwise.”
Reilly told The Freeman he has a stack of Common Council meeting minutes and committee minutes which include Perry’s marked absences.
Reilly previously told The Freeman he believes Perry should have stayed in a Dec. 1 Common Council meeting instead of leaving the meeting early to call a constituent.
“(At the Dec. 1 meeting) he left, it’s like ‘Where’d he go?’ I have no idea,” Reilly said. “He didn’t provide any explanation as to why he was leaving.”
At that time, Perry said: “As the alderman I think when your leadership is being questioned it’s pretty responsible to call the person directly and see what the concerns are, so I did that.”
Pieper said he accepted the offer from Reilly to serve on the Redevelopment Authority.
“I support the Mayor in these appointments because we have a responsibility to ensure the city’s business is being done effectively without distraction,” he said. “Upon Council confirmation, I look forward to working with Alderperson Moltzan on Finance and I am excited to dig in on Redevelopment.”
Moltzan did not return a request for comment to The Freeman Friday evening.
The Common Council memo comes about one week after individuals in the city organized a recall effort against Perry by filing a recall petition.
Perry is facing one count of misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, one count of criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, and one count of felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse, for an alleged Nov. 9 incident involving his ex-wife.
Perry has told The Freeman he is innocent of the charges.
Waukesha city meetings can be viewed live online at https://waukesha.legistar. com/Calendar.aspx.