CEDARBURG - Residents who use the Milwaukee County Transit Service Freeway Flyer routes on a regular basis will need to find alternate transportation until March after the MCTS suspended that service this week.
The MCTS announced Wednesday it is suspending eight Freeway Flyer routes through March 6 due to a shortage of bus drivers.
The routes affected are Route 143, the Ozaukee County Express Flyer; Route 79, the Menomonee Falls Flyer; Route 49, the Brown Deer-Bayshore Flyer, as well as Route 40, the College Avenue Fluer; Route 43, the Hales Corners Flyer; Route 44, the State Fair Park Flyer; Route 46, the Loomis Flyer; and Route 48, the South Shore Flyer. University routes 40U, 44U, and 49U are not affected by the changes, the MCTS said.
“We’re on track to hire the drivers we need to bring the Freeway Flyers back in early March,” MCTS Marketing and Communications Director Kristina Hoffman said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the changes in service and encourage Freeway Flyer passengers to ride the regular bus service until the Flyers return on March 7th.”
The MCTS said it has an ongoing need for more drivers. To encourage applicants, the agency is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new drivers who are hired.
Mechanics also are needed, and the MCTS is offering a $2,000 hiring bonus for certain mechanic positions.
People interested in applying are encouraged to visit www.rideMCTS.com/Careers.