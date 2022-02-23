FILE - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Gov. Tony Evers was set to return to the Wisconsin Assembly chamber on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, night to deliver his fourth State of the State speech as his reelection looms in November and the Republican-controlled Legislature nears the end of its session for the year. Evers, a Democrat, gave his speech virtually last year just before the COVID-19 vaccine was readily available to the public. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)