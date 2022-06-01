FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department in Wauwatosa, Wis., shows Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. Mensah, a police officer in a Milwaukee suburb who resigned after being involved in his third fatal shooting in five years, has been hired as a sheriff’s deputy. Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that he hired Mensah after an extensive review that found his use of force was proper in all three shootings. (Gary Monreal/Monreal Photography LLC/Wauwatosa Police Department via AP, File)