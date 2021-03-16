Mequon firefighters rescue puppy stuck under car seat

MEQUON — If you think getting a cat out of a tree is a tricky call for firefighters, try rescuing a puppy stuck under the driver’s seat of a car.
That’s the call Mequon firefighters received Saturday after a woman and her grandchildren visiting the Kwik Trip on Donges Bay Road came out of the store to find Toby the puppy wedged under the car.
Wanda Fischer, who lives in Milwaukee but loves to visit the Mequon Kwik Trip, told the News Graphic Monday that she and her granddaughter and grandson went into the store for snacks, and when they came out, they couldn’t find Toby, the Siberian husky.
Quickly they discovered him wedged under the seat of the family’s new vehicle. The grandchildren tried to gently pull him out, but the dog whelped a little in distress, Fischer said.
That’s when she went into the store to call the police department, who called in the fire department. Fischer said a firefighter responded in an SUV, assessed the situation and then went for his tool kit.
“They knew they weren’t going to have to cut the seat or anything and they’d be able to take the bar off,” Fischer said.
According to the MFD Facebook page, firefighters removed the bolts that held the driver’s seat in the vehicle.
“Within minutes the seat was able to be lifted and Toby the puppy was free, uninjured and returned to his family,” according to the post. “MFD was then able to reinstall the car seat bolts and the family was able to go on their way without damage to their car.”
Fischer said the dog and kids are doing great. But they have learned a lesson to not leave the dog in the car alone or to restrain him.
She said she couldn’t say enough about the professionalism and kindness of the Mequon police officers and firefighters involved.
“They were so nice and so efficient,” she said. “The smiles on all their faces were priceless.”