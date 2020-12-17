Mequon man charged in presumed death of Kenosha man

MEQUON — Kenosha Police Department investigators say they have obtained enough evidence in the disappearance of a Kenosha man to charge a Mequon man with his murder, despite the lack of a body.
Zachariah J. Anderson, 40, was charged last Friday with first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, two counts of stalking and domestic abuse in the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.
The eight-page criminal complaint against Anderson details the alleged stalking of his ex-girlfriend as she spent time with Gutierrez, phone records that show he accessed directions to Gutierrez’s home days before he went missing, DNA in Anderson’s van that matches the victim’s, and a burn pit containing the clothes he wore the night Gutierrez went missing. A trained cadaver dog also alerted on the burn pits.
According to the criminal complaint against Anderson, Gutierrez’s girlfriend — Anderson’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children — went to Gutierrez’s
apartment on May 19 after not hearing from him for two days. She found a door open. When she went in, she found furniture had been moved around, an area rug gone and what appeared to be large amounts of blood on the floor and furniture, according to the complaint. Gutierrez, 40, was nowhere to be found.
Two Kenosha police detectives said that when they entered the apartment, they saw large amounts of blood “on numerous items inside of the residence, including an end table, the curtains, walls, ceiling, carpet, couch, chairs and other household items,” according to the complaint. “It was apparent that a struggle occurred and a person was severely injured during the struggle.”
The complaint said that the scene indicated that someone had been struck several times.
Gutierrez had not reported to work, hadn’t contacted his children as he usually did and didn’t use his bank or credit cards. His cellphone, identification and his credit cards were discovered in the rear of his freezer.
A jealous streak
Gutierrez’s girlfriend, who lives in Germantown, told police that she was concerned that Anderson was jealous of her relationship with Gutierrez, and that Anderson had been tracking her movements, including to Kenosha. The complaint details several cases in which Anderson had left a phone hidden in her possessions to listen to her or track her movements.
Specifically, Anderson had given a cellphone to his daughter and told her to record her mother when she gets upset, the complaint said. On another occasion, she found a cellphone underneath the seat of her car. Evidence shows that Anderson had purchased two tracking devices from Amazon.
Anderson was charged May 21 with two counts of stalking, repeat offenses, and has been held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond ever since. According to the complaint, Anderson was also convicted of drug possession after being caught with more than 10 pounds of marijuana in Butte County, S.D. He was scheduled to be sentenced on May 27.
The girlfriend also told police that when she went to Gutierrez’s apartment on May 13, Anderson texted her and told her what time she had arrived, the complaint said. When she was there three days later, Anderson again texted her and said he knew she was there.
Evidence against Anderson
The last anyone heard from Gutierrez was at 8:27 p.m. May 17, when he sent a friend a message to come over. She arrived at 9:37 p.m., but Gutierrez did not answer multiple texts or phone calls to come to the door, the complaint said. Based on GPS records, Gutierrez had been at his apartment since 9:06 p.m. that night.
He has since missed Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and his children’s birthdays.
Two Kenosha police detectives spoke to Anderson on May 19. He denied tracking his ex-girlfriend and said there had been “jealousy issues” between the two, the complaint said. He admitted to looking up Gutierrez on Facebook and state court records, but denied ever having any contact with him. When asked if his vehicle had been in Kenosha in the previous month, he said “it shouldn’t be,” according to the complaint.
An examination of Anderson’s phone, however, showed that he was in Kenosha on May 13 and had accessed driving directions to Gutierrez’s apartment.
Police subsequently searched Anderson’s Dodge minivan and found that the rear seats of the van were removed, a large section of carpet on the rear floor had been cut and removed, and there was a distinct odor of bleach, according to the complaint.
“There were also visible bleach spots visible on the remaining carpet in the van,” the complaint said. “Wisconsin Department of Justice — Division of Criminal Investigation agents took swabs from the interior of Zachariah Anderson’s van of what appeared to be blood.”
A forensic examination of the interior of the van was done for evidence of biological materials; a DNA analyst reported that a swab of blood found in the rear cargo area of Anderson’s minivan matched Gutierrez’s DNA.
Anderson’s daughter told police that when she was in the van on May 16, the back seats were there. However, on May 17, Anderson asked his girlfriend to pick up the children from his home because he had no back seat in his van, according to the complaint. She picked the children up about 5:30 p.m.
Anderson told police that sometimes his brother and his brother’s employees use his van. When a detective asked if he could call Anderson’s brother, Anderson said he would have to call his brother first, according to the complaint.
Anderson’s brother said he had not used the van in over a month and his employees said they never had.
Timeline of alleged murder
According to the complaint, police also found two burn pits, one behind Anderson’s Mequon home and another on the property of his brother’s business in Saukville.
The one at his Highland Road home was still smoldering when detectives arrived around 8 p.m. May 19, the complaint said. The next day, a search was conducted of the burn pit using a cadaver dog, which did alert to a part of the burn pit where remnants of clothing, underwear elastic, jeans, a charred bleach bottle and steel-toed boots were found. The clothes were consistent with what Anderson had been wearing and the boots he borrowed from his daughter’s grandfather.
A second burn pit contained the remnants of a shirt Anderson was believed to be wearing, according to the complaint. Cadaver dogs also indicated on that pit.
On May 18, Anderson was seen on surveillance cameras at the Saukville Walmart buying cans of sardines, two packages of 13-gallon garbage bags, two boxes of latex gloves and two containers of Clorox bleach wipes, according to the complaint.
That same day, between 8:45 a.m. and 11:41 a.m., phone tower records indicate Anderson’s phone was located in the vicinity of Cedar Beach Road, which is within a half-mile of Lake Michigan and Harrington State Park, which contains a deep quarry filled with water. The complaint does not indicate whether investigators searched the quarry lake.
According to the complaint, evidence suggests Gutierrez was killed in his home between 9:06 p.m. May 17, when his phone last hits the cell tower, and 9:37 p.m., when he texted his friend to come over. A review of Anderson’s cellphone records indicate that his phone appeared to be turned off between 7:47 p.m. and 11:19 p.m., based on texts sent to him from a woman he was seeing. The woman said the texts were unreceived and unanswered until 11:19 p.m., after which time Anderson replied that he fell asleep.
Milwaukee attorney John Birdsall is defending Anderson in his stalking case. He did not reply to the News Graphic for comment.