Mequon OKs chickens on smaller lots

MEQUON — It passed in one committee and failed in another, but ultimately the proposal to allow chickens on more residential lots in Mequon was resoundingly approved by the Common Council Tuesday.
On a vote of 7-1, the council approved allowing residents on lots of three-quarters of an acre and larger to keep chickens, provided they follow a number of conditions. The previous ordinance had a minimum lot size of 1-and-a-half acres.
Alderman Dale Mayr, the lone vote, called it a “bad move,” saying that having fowl on home lots will invite predators, and that it’s not fair to residents.
“It does. If you read any type of literature on it, it does,” he said. “It draws predators to the area.”
He said enforcing the ordinance will also put more pressure on police officers and zoning officials.
But Alderman Mark Gierl countered that if officials feared attracting predators, they should ban bird baths as well. He said he was “all in favor” of allowing chickens on smaller lots.
The ordinance requires those who keep chickens to obtain a permit from the city and limits the number of birds to four. The hens must be kept in an enclosure that is setback at least 50 feet from any property line and in the backyard only. The ordinance also prohibits roosters.
Mequon Director of Community Development Kim Tollefson said that currently, four residents have permits to keep chickens on the larger lots, though officials admit there are likely more keeping them without a permit.
Tollefson said the city has received calls from residents inquiring whether a homeowner had a permit, but has received no complaints about chickens.
The Mequon Public Welfare Committee earlier this summer recommended the ordinance, but the Planning Commission later recommended denying it.
Council member Kathleen Schneider, who originally proposed the ordinance because of constituent requests, reminded her fellow aldermen that surrounding communities have no minimum lot size requirements. She said Mequon’s requirements help make keeping chickens tolerable to neighbors.
Mequon Mayor John Wirth added that this ordinance will not apply to many residents whose subdivision or condo association rules supersede the city’s ordinance.
Alderman Rob Strzelczyk said he would be voting for it, but will be “watching closely to make sure that, if we get a significant amount of complaints, I’ll be the first one to ask to have it re-entertained at some future date.”