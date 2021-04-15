Mequon pool to resume normal guidelines, with some capacity limits

MEQUON — The Mequon Community Pool will resume pre-COVID-19 operations when the season resumes this summer.
The Mequon Common Council, on a unanimous recommendation from the Public Works Committee, voted Monday for a full re-opening of the pool. The only restriction is on capacity allowed.
Public Works Committee Chair Brian Parrish said that the city will adhere to guidance from the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on what the allowable attendance rate will be. Those limits could be modified as the health department’s guidelines evolve.
“While staff recommends that the capacity restriction remain in place for the safety of staff and patrons, it does not anticipate that it will be an overly burdensome restriction and may not impact operations at all,” according to a staff report to the committee. “The diving wells will be open, chairs on the pool deck and other normal operating conditions will resume.”
The community pool opened last year, but at 25% of its capacity and scaled back hours. Admission was also limited to Mequon and Thiensville residents, attendees were required to bring their own lawn chairs and the diving board was closed last year.
Cedarburg, Grafton and Port Washington have all announced that they will re-open their pools this summer.