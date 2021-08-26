Mequon swears in three new fire department battalion chiefs

MEQUON — The Mequon Fire Department on Monday swore in its three new battalion chiefs.
The command-staff positions are a result of the city’s Future of our Fire Department Committee, which was created in July 2019 to give the Common Council a road map to address both staffing and facilities concerns.
The committee was specifically charged with examining ways to optimize the future viability of Mequon’s paid-on-call fire and ambulance services.
The new chiefs are:
_ Christopher Ackley, battalion chief of recruitment and retention;
_ Brandon Boettcher, battalion chief of community risk reduction;
_ Matthew Schneider, battalion chief of emergency medical services.
Ackley was a captain with the Beaver Dam Fire Department before coming to Mequon. He also served as a paramedic in the Sun Prairie, Blooming Grove and Lake Country fire departments.
He was in Civil Affairs Operations and served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army.
Ackley, who spent nearly 15 years in the military and was deployed overseas twice, also runs Own it Fire and EMS Leadership and Consulting to help firefighters and first responders focus on their emotional well-being.
Boettcher has an associate’s degree in fire management. Boettcher was a member of the South Shore Fire Department and serves as a captain in the Tess Corners Fire Department in Muskego. He also served with the Butler Fire Department and the Caledonia Fire Department, where his very first rescue was a kitten trapped in a sewer.
Boettcher’s specialty is in prevention and proactive activities in both fire and EMS, and he will oversee the management and maintenance ofthe MFD’s fleet of vehicles.
Schneider has been a volunteer with the Mequon Fire Department for 10 years and employed full time with the North Shore Fire Department since 2015. In Mequon, he has served as the part-time paramedic program director for the past nine years. He is currently a graduate student at the University of Florida-College of Medicine, studying neuroscience.