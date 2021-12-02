MEQUON - Shreya Gundelly of Mequon, who was crowned Miss Wisconsin Teen USA in May, received special honors at the national Miss Teen USA competition, held last Friday in Tulsa, Okla.
Judges at the national competition chose a Miss Teen USA, four runners-up and then the top 16 after that. Gundelly was among those in the top 16.
Breanna Myles of Florida won the competition.
Gundelly, 19, is the first Indian American to win the Miss Wisconsin Teen USA pageant. Though entering the pageant world just five years ago, she has since captured the National American Miss Wisconsin Junior Teen title and was the first Wisconsin Junior Teen to place in the top five in over a decade.
A University School of Milwaukee graduate, Gundelly is a sophomore at New York University, on a pre-med track.
Gundelly has also started her own nonprofit, Promoting I.D.E.A, as a forum to talk to young people about inclusion, diversity, equality and awareness.