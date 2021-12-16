MEQUON - Elected officials in both Mequon and Thiensville this week approved creating a joint working group to explore consolidating the fire departments of each community.
The Mequon Common Council Tuesday approved it unanimously, but without comment. The Thiensville Village Board Monday did the same, after hearing from about a dozen people during an open house.
“We look forward to working up some good numbers with our friends in Mequon and making a decision shortly,” Village President Van Mobley said about the exploration period ahead.
Also on Monday, longtime Thiensville Fire Chief Brian Reiels announced he was retiring after 32 years with the department. His last day will be June 21, 2022.
Consolidation is considered one avenue for addressing extreme staffing shortages in volunteer and paid-on-call fire departments across the county. The joint working group will be tasked with examining issues of governance, administration and management, finance, staffing, equipment, facilities, emergency dispatch, response times and future growth and needs.
Many of those who spoke said they understood the staffing challenges, but wanted to maintain the Thiensville department’s independence.
“I sort of feel, you’ve got to look at the dollars,” said Thiensville Trustee Rob Holyoke. “It’s unfortunate. I would love to keep the department Thiensville.”
Village resident and Thiensville Plan Commissioner Douglas Chimenti spoke at length, opposed to consolidating with Mequon. He said the village is not growing in population and the Fire Department has no problems with equipment, facilities or response times.
Chimenti said what they do have is a personnel shortage, the same as Mequon, so why exacerbate it by merging the two?
“I don’t want to answer to Mequon,” Chimenti told the board.
The memorandum of understanding approved by both communities does not commit the city or the village to consolidating its two fire and EMS departments at this time.
“Additionally, it also provides flexibility for one or both communities to continue participating in other consolidation talks that continue to occur on a larger countywide scale, or on a more regionalized basis (i.e., Northern and Southern Ozaukee Departments, etc.),” according to the data provided to the Mequon Common Council.
According to the MOU, the group will be comprised of each municipality’s “chief executive officer, administrator, fire chief and deputy chief to establish the necessary framework by which the two departments can consolidate into one unified entity under the jurisdiction of a combined governing board.”
The committee will begin work as soon as January and will provide periodic updates to the municipalities’ governing boards.