The parents in Mequon-Thiensville schools who want changes on their local school board are not alone.
Voters in the two communities will go to the today Tuesday as part of the school board recall effort there, which is among the growing recall trend across the country.
“We’re tracking 84 school board recall efforts. That is the highest that we’ve ever recorded,” Doug Kronaizle with Ballotpedia told The Center Square. “The next closest was 38 back in 2010.”
Kronaizle said there is a common thread among the 84 recall efforts this year.
“As far as what’s powering those recalls? Based on the research we’ve done, somewhere around 54% cited something that has to do with the coronavirus,” Kronaizle said. “We’ve also seen race in education, critical race theory, pop-up in 10% of the recall efforts.”
Kronaizle said last year about 30% of recall efforts were tied to the coronavirus.
Wisconsin is second in the nation for recall efforts.
“California has the most with 25. Wisconsin has 11, and Arizona has 10,” Kronaizle explained.
Ballotpedia says very few of the state’s 84 recall efforts made the ballot this year. Kronaizle said voters got a look at just eight of those recall questions.
Parents in Mequon-Thiensville schools are pushing for change, they say, because of coronavirus restrictions, an obtuse school board, and falling academic performance over the years.