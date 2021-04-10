Mice infestation closes building at Prairie Home Cemetery

City Administrator Kevin Lahner told The Freeman the mice infestation “is pretty pervasive throughout the whole building” and he’s also heard of squirrels being in the building. Lahner said the building located at 605 S. Prairie Ave. may not reopen for another approximately three to four weeks.
The city became aware of the situation from the new
Cemetery Director Lee Kelley, Lahner said. Kelley’s first day at Prairie Home Cemetery was Feb. 1 and Lahner said Kelley noticed the problem right away. Lahner said the city then started to investigate the situation immediately thereafter.
When asked for comment, Kelley referred The Freeman to Lahner.
Although the building has been closed for over two months, the infestation has been kept from public knowledge. A “confidential memorandum”, shared with The Freeman by Lahner was sent to Common Council members March 16 informing them of the situation. The memorandum said the city is “concerned about the continued marketing of the cemetery” and asked council members to keep the information confidential.
According to the memo, the contamination has also resulted in the disposal of furniture and other contaminated office items as well as dead mice located in the interior walls of the building. The cleaning company also determined there was cross-contamination of cemetery records.
Lahner said the city, over the last several weeks, has gone through a pretty extensive extermination process. When the situation was discovered, the city “ramped up” their extermination efforts to find the source of where the animals were coming into the building.
“We believe the primary area is the attic area … there’s several areas of infiltration throughout the attic,” he said. “Also, there’s some issues in the basement where there is some really, for lack of better description, odd rooms and nooks and crannies where animals are able to enter.”
The Cemetery Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to go over emergency repairs that will need to be done to reopen the building, Lahner said. The meeting is virtual and can be viewed live online at: https://waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The estimated cost for the repairs totals around $28,000, which Lahner said will come from savings from other projects and additional city revenue. Lahner said he did not have a cost estimate on the extermination services at this time.
The expected main repair projects include attic repair, the removal and replacement of existing installation, repairing the holes in which the mice are entering the building in; removal and modification of a basement window well; the covering of old radiator openings throughout the building from a heating system that is no longer in use; removal and replacement of carpets; and wall painting.
Lahner said adjustments were made to funeral services, which allowed for little impact on the cemetery’s revenue. Lahner could not say how many services were rescheduled due to the closed building at this time.
“They did not have a lot of things scheduled, fortunately, so they were able to make adjustments with families to hold services in other locations,” he said.
Mayor Shawn Reilly told The Freeman the goal is to get the building fixed and open as quick as possible.
Alderwoman Kathleen Cummings, who also sits on the Cemetery Commission, told The Freeman she finds the administration’s reason for closure questionable since pest control has been servicing the building for years.
“At first I thought it was just a means to an end for new office space, but to close a building without a financial plan in place (or a) way to address our service contract (is alarming) and possibly a malfeasance of the cemetery fund,” she said. “Why was there not an emergency meeting of the Cemetery Commission?”