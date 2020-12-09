CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A fire Wednesday morning has destroyed longtime restaurant Michael’s House of Prime.
A report of the fire was made at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday and quickly the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Pewaukee Fire Department responded to Michael’s House of Prime located at W278-N2316 Prospect Ave.
According to a news release, upon arrival, deputies observed flames on the second story rear of the business. An initial sweep by fire and prior information was obtained that the business was unoccupied.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the incident is under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin DCI.
The small supper club restaurant had been located on Pewaukee Lake for more than 90 years and served prime rib and seafood. It is owned by brothers David and Rick Buckley.
Several fire departments assisted with the fire this morning: cities of Brookfield, New Berlin, and Waukesha; villages of Big Bend, Vernon, Sussex, North Prairie and Waukesha; and towns of Brookfield, Delafield, Merton and Lisbon, as well as Lake Country, Wales/Genesee and Western Lakes.
No one was injured in the fire.