WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Supervisor and National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin (NKFW) CEO Mike Crowley announced he plans to bike 100 miles for the organization on Thursday, kicking off virtual events that invite the public to walk 434 miles for the 434 kidney transplants that took place in Wisconsin in 2020.
The new month-long event is being held to raise awareness and funds for the NKFW for kidney health and organ donation awareness through July 31.
Crowley will kick off the “Cool Beans Adventure” on Thursday, riding 100 miles that day to raise critical funds and awareness for the organization. The Cool Beans Adventure features an opportunity for participants to track miles during the entire month of July for a goal of 434 miles as a team or individually.
While 434 miles may seem like a lot, “Double Your Miles Days” will take place July 11 and July 22. Walking Wednesdays will also take place throughout the month of July.
In its 11th year, the annual “Capital City Celebration of Life for Organ, Tissue and Eye Donation” will cap off the campaign with a virtual program on Saturday, July 31.
Prior to the pandemic, The Capital City 5K was one of Wisconsin’s largest and fastest growing run and walks honoring transplant recipients, donors and their families, a press release from the NKFW said.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, in Wisconsin there are currently 1,579 men, women and children waiting for a lifesaving transplant. Among them, 1,222 need a kidney; 275 need a liver; 71 need a heart; 29 need a kidney or a pancreas; nine need a pancreas; and nine need a lung. One organ donor can save up to eight people and one donor can heal over 75 people.
“Creating an event that encompasses our full mission, being dedicated to preventing kidney and urinary tract diseases, improving the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by kidney disease and increasing the availability of all organs for transplantation is paramount to our success in reaching all of the individuals in Wisconsin who need us,” Crowley said. “A community event that brings together families and friends who share the same great cause of increasing the availability of all organs, while creating awareness of the importance of organ donation is the cornerstone that we are building upon.”
Crowley announced in January that he was stepping down as the Habitat for Humanity CEO and accepted the position as CEO at the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin. This isn’t Crowley’s first time biking for a cause; due to his love for cycling, he’s participated in about 20 fundraising rides.
Crowley plans to livestream the event to bring recognition to the foundation on the NKFW Facebook page, including posting photos and facts on chronic kidney disease and organ donation.
To sign up to participate or donate to the NKFW, visit https://bit.ly/3h44PY2.