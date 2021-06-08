Milwaukee boy drowns at Regner Beach Pond

WEST BEND — A fundraiser has been started for the family of Isac Rivera Ramos, an 8-year-old Milwaukee boy who drowned at Regner Beach Pond on Saturday. He was described by his family in a GoFundMe fundraiser.
“He would walk in the room and just light it up with his outgoing personality. Everyone that encountered him would leave his presence with a smile on their face,” said organizer Claire Szyka, who is also the boy’s aunt. “Unfortunately, his life was cut short by a drowning incident. As you know, no one wants to outlive their children.”
She stated the event had “put his mother in a financial situation that would need to be met,” and she is asking the public for financial help on behalf of the boy’s mother.
“Anything you can give will be greatly appreciated and would help relieve some of the hardship that we will be dealing with in the future. All we want is that our precious little angel gets the burial he deserves,” she said. “Thank you in advance for all your love, help and support.
The fundraiser was launched early Monday afternoon. By about 5 p.m. the same day, it had surpassed $2,300 of the $10,000 goal.
The fundraiser, named “Please help lay Isac Rivera Ramos to rest,” can be found at gofund.me/2bcc155d.
The West Bend Police Department is continuing to investigate the boy’s death. Preliminary autopsy results showed the death was consistent with drowning, the department stated in a media brief. Based on the investigation, police say the drowning appears to be accidental.
“I would thank the numerous citizens, park staff and emergency personnel who sprung to the rescue and followed proper procedures to do everything they could to save his life,” said Mayor Chris Jenkins at the beginning of Monday’s Common Council meeting. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and our community who are mourning this loss.”
The remarks were followed by a moment of silence for the boy.
On Saturday at about 5 p.m., the family of Isac Rivera Ramos notified a lifeguard that they were unable to locate the boy, who was attending a birthday party of a family member, the West Bend Police Department said in a press release.
The lifeguards immediately announced the lost child over the public address system, ordered the pond cleared and began searching the area.
The boy was found unresponsive in the water and was brought ashore by a group of citizens. Citizens and lifeguards immediately began CPR. Police arrived on scene and continued CPR until the West Bend Fire Department arrived.
The boy was transferred to Froedtert West Bend where he was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation.
West Bend announced the pond and splash pad would also be closed Sunday, Monday and today, and will reopen after the police department completes its investigation. Other areas of Regner Park remain open.
Regner Beach Pond opened for the season on June 4, one day prior to the tragic incident.
On June 11, 2016, a similar incident happened at Regner Beach Pond in which a 6-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the water. A nearby swimmer carried her ashore. Citizens and lifeguards started CPR until emergency personnel arrived and took over. She was pronounced dead four days later.