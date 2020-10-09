Milwaukee County Zoo reopening animal buildings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced they will reopen additional animal buildings at 25% capacity beginning today, including the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country and the Giraffe Building.
According to the press release, the plans are part of the zoo’s transitional reopening.
Following current safety guidelines, the buildings will also feature designated entrance and exit doors and allow for one-way visitor traffic and 6 feet of social distancing.
The buildings that will remain open are: the Apes of Africa, the Aquatic and Reptile Center, the Dairy Barn in the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm, the Elephant Care Center and Conservation Outpost and the Herb & Nada Mahler Family Aviary.
Staff and electronic counting devices will monitor the number of visitors in the buildings at any time.
Facial masks are required for all visitors, staff and contractors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Buildings include hand sanitizer stations; markers and signage are prominently displayed throughout the zoo grounds.
The Flamingo Cafe and Coffee Shop are also open to the public for concessions. The Zoo’s Gift Shop and the Dino Store at the “Dinosaurs Unearthed” exhibit are also open.
The Milwaukee County Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on attractions and areas currently open for visitors, visit www.milwaukeezoo.org.