Milwaukee Film Festival ready to roll, virtually

MILWAUKEE — Going all virtual for 2020, the Milwaukee Film Festival will be more affordable and accessible than ever during its run from Oct. 15-29.
Featuring 197 film titles, viewers can take part in the festival, through their computer, tablet, smartphone or TV, the MFF announced. A Milwaukee Film app is available exclusively for TV viewing through Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Most films are available on demand throughout the duration of the festival. Several will be paired with virtual Q& A or panel events, including two titles highlighted as Opening Night and Centerpiece selections.
Opening Night: “I Used to Go Here” (2020 / USA / directed by Kris Rey), featuring Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement, is described as a heartfelt crowd-pleaser about a 30-something writer who should be celebrating her success, but with all of her friends getting married and having kids, she feels like she’s missing out. Milwaukee Film will lead a conversation with director Kris Rey and other guests from the film during its nightly Q& A session, The Nightcap, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Centerpiece: “Coming Clean” (2020 / USA / directed by Ondi Timoner) examines the reality of the opioid crisis from the inside, featuring the perspectives of those in recovery and policymakers working to undo the systems and industries that perpetuate addiction. A panel discussion will extend the dialogue around issues raised by the film. Time and date have not been set.
Adapting to the pandemic
“As we’ve all done through the course of this year, the Milwaukee Film Festival has adapted,” Cara Ogburn, artistic director for Milwaukee Film, said in a news release. “Our Festival films are as powerful as ever, with titles that offer something for everyone.
“We all miss sitting in a packed theater and immersing ourselves in the magic of cinema, but we’re proud to present our Festival as scheduled, connecting audiences to these incredible films in a safe and accessible manner,” she said.“Not only are most films available to audiences throughout the country, they’re more affordable, as well.”
Passes, which include access to view all 197 film titles, are on sale for $75 for Milwaukee Film members. Passes for non-members are $140 through Wednesday, Oct. 14, increasing to $160 on Thursday, Oct. 15. Memberships start at $75, giving year-round benefits to members and ongoing support to the nonprofit Milwaukee Film.
Tickets for individual films will be available starting Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m., when the Festival opens and films become available to view. Tickets are $5 for Milwaukee Film members and $8 for non-members.
Tickets and passes may be shared among members of the same household.
Except for a small number of titles, films are available to viewers across the U.S. at any time during the festival. A few films have regional restrictions or are available for a short time, as clearly noted in their descriptions, and certain films are capped to a limited number of views. The annual super-secret members- only screening will be available to Milwaukee Film Members only through a separate RSVP process.
The 2020 Milwaukee Film Festival is again presented by Associated Bank, which also supports Milwaukee Film’s historic Oriental Theatre and online portal Sofa Cinema.
Complete film list and virtual tutorial
All films and descriptions are available online at mkefilm.org/mff/films. A PDF film guide is available to download or print at mkefilm.org/mff, along with full details on the festival.
Milwaukee Film has created extensive resources to help viewers navigate its virtual platforms. A brief how-to overview is available at mkefilm.org/ howtofest.
To connect with detailed instructions on using the viewing platform of their choice, film fans can take a brief quiz at mkefilm.org/festivalquiz.
For detailed answers to questions or to connect with assistance from Milwaukee Film staff, viewers can start at mkefilm.org/help.