MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin’s millennial Republican congressmen are taking part in the conversation about what America’s exploding national debt means for people their age.
Congressmen Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil will join the Millennial Debt Foundation’s Weston Wamp for a Milwaukee town hall they say is focused on returning to a sensible approach to debt in this country.
“We believe millennials will be the first generation to encounter some of the consequences of debt,” Wamp told The Center Square.
Wamp said millennials are now in their 30s, which puts them in their 60s when the Congressional Budget Office says $100 trillion in debt will begin to come due.
“Do a lot of young people, millennials, still have scar tissue from 2008 and whatever unfairness they perceive in their own life, do they like the promises of politicians who say ‘More, more more. Free, free, free,’ I think they do,” Wamp said. “I don’t think they understand what they’re talking about.”
Wamp says he and the Millennial Debt Foundation are not only trying to raise awareness among millennial voters of just what lies ahead if government doesn’t get its spending under control, but they also are trying to elect millennials to Congress to do something about it.
“You ought to care about the fact that we have no plan whatsoever, on either side of the aisle, to avoid a minimum of $100 trillion being borrowed over the next 30 years,” he said.
Wamp said the recent $6 trillion in stimulus packages from the U.S. Congress are only making things worse, but he said all that spending is starting to make people aware of America’s growing debt problem.
The Milwaukee town hall meeting, which is set for this afternoon, is the next in what will be a series of local conversations with various younger members of Congress. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/the-steward-shipseries.