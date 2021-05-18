WAUKESHA — A 33-year-old man who presented with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound at a Waukesha hospital around 10 p.m. Friday night sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Milwaukee Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Efrain Cornejo told The Freeman they are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West Villard Avenue in Milwaukee. The shooting is a result of an argument, the Milwaukee Police Department said, and the department is continuing to seek unknown suspects and is asking community members with any information to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414935-7360. The public can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 515-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App for a cash reward.
Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann told The Freeman on Saturday that an individual with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound arrived at a Waukesha hospital around 10 p.m. Friday night. Baumann said the individual was brought to the hospital by another person.
The Friday night incident, which The Freeman originally reported had occurred in the city of Waukesha at Horeb Park, 330 Spring St., based off of scanner traffic, had likely occurred in Milwaukee.
Baumann said the individual had lied to police and said they had been shot at Horeb Park; however, upon investigation by the Waukesha Police Department, the information was found to likely be inaccurate.
Baumann said police are confident the man was not shot in the city of Waukesha and are trying to confirm if people were involved in criminal activity where the incident originally occurred.